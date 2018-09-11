19 cars seized and 79 fines issued as West Yorkshire Police carry out a day of action

Have your say

Police have arrested two people and issued scores of tickets in a blitz on motoring offences

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said officers in Keighley have conducted another day of action as part of Operation Steerside in August.

Police have been speed gunning motorists in West Yorkshire

Police issued tickets to drivers for offences including not wearing seatbelts, not having an MOT and having brake lights out.

A spokesman for the force said:

"In total we dealt with motorists for the following offences...

Vehicle Defects - 4 tickets given

Seizures for no insurance - 19 vehicles seized

Arrests - 2

Seatbelt - 56 tickets issued

Speeding - 4 tickets issued

Brake lights - 8 tickets issued

No MOT - 7 tickets issued

Disqualified drivers - 3 offence reports/tickets completed

Mobile Phones - 1 ticket issued.

Operation Steerside will continue throughout September.

