18-year-old man charged over abduction of 12-year-old girl in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police have today charged a man over the abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Leeds.

The force said: "Michael Sehannie, 18, of St Luke’s Road, Leeds, has been charged with kidnap in relation to the incident in Old Run Road, Hunslet, on Tuesday, April 23."

The incident happened at around 9.15am on Tuesday, April 23 on Old Run Road in Hunslet, near the M621 flyover.

The suspect grabbed the girl around her waist, picked her up and carried her across the road towards a secluded wooded area behind an electricity substation.

The attacker ran off after the girl fought back and a woman passing by, who shot some video, called police.

Detectives investigating arrested the man on Monday, April 29.

His arrest followed a public appeal for information.

He has been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow, May 1.