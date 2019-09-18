18-year-old man arrested in connection to serious sexual assault in Pryzm club in Leeds

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in the ladies toilets of a Leeds nightclub.

The serious sexual assault occurred at Pryzm club, on Woodhouse Lane, in the early hours of Tuesday, September 10.

A 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the ladies toilet of the club.

West Yorkshire Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the incident.

A spokesperson said: "Officers arrested an 18-year-old man from Leeds on Friday, September 13 in relation to the incident.

"He has subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquires."

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the ladies toilets that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190463206 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

