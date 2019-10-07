18-year-old arrested after woman sexually assaulted in Leeds city centre

Police at the scene of the incident on Sovereign Street on Saturday
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a serious sexual assault in Leeds city centre on Saturday.

Police were called to Sovereign Street at about 2.45am after a report of a woman being the victim of a serious sexual assault.

A police cordon was in place as crime scene investigators attended the scene.

Detectives investigating the incident arrested an 18-year-old man on Saturday.

He remains in police custody as officers from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continue their enquiries into the incident.

