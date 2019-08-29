17-year-old boy stabbed in the back in Middleton

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed in the back in Middleton.

Police were called to Sisson Avenue by the ambulance service at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, August 28 to reports of an injured teenager.

He was found with a stab wound in the back and taken to hospital.

His injuries are considered non life-threatening.

Enquires are ongoing.

Officers have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting crime reference 13190440575.

