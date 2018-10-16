150 needles and 200 condoms found in Leeds Holbeck managed zone hotspot

Have your say

21 van loads of waste was removed from an area of Holbeck - the site of the sex work 'managed zone' in Leeds.

Leeds Council workers pulled 153 needles and 'over 200 condoms' from a spot on Creskell Road in Holbeck.

The Holbeck area contains the Leeds 'managed zone', an effective legal red light district where police monitor the safety of the sex workers.

Members of the council's Clean Leeds team were at the site and cleaned up 21 van loads of rubbish.

A spokesman said: "CleanUp on Creskell Road Holbeck & is a #Needle & #Condom hotspot - over 153 needles and 200+ condoms removed!

"21 van loads of waste were removed from the site over the weekend. Amazing effort, thank you South team!"

Members of the Clean Leeds team found the discarded needles and condoms in Holbeck. Photos: Clean Leeds

