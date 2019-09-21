13-year-old released under investigation after Halton Moor attack

A 13-year-old boy arrested in connection with the Halton Moor attack has been released under investigation, a police spokesman confirmed today.

He was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after a police van was set on fire in Halton Moor on Thursday, September 19.

A 13-year-old boy has been released under investigation after an attack in Halton Moor.

The spokesperson confirmed that enquires are ongoing.

A 31-year-old man, who was arrested at the scene, has now been charged with criminal damage offences.

He was released on bail to appear before Leeds magistrates next month.

The incident happened on Ullswater Crescent at about 4.30pm when a Crime Scene Investigator, who was at a property which had been damaged that morning, reported his van was being damaged in the street.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage.

They were then confronted by a group of youths throwing bricks and withdrew to safety along with their CSI colleague.

The CSI van, which had been left in the street, was then damaged again and set on fire.

West Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson condemned the 'shocking' attack.

He said: "This was a shocking attack on our policing services which is rightly being condemned by our communities.

“I am just thankful that no officers or staff were physically hurt."

West Yorkshire Police Federation Chairman Brian Booth praised the "brilliant police work" during the violent situation.

He said: “My colleagues showed yesterday evening yet more brilliant police work - due to their professionalism they brought a violent and damaging situation to a swift conclusion.

“Luckily no one has been injured and I hope that the offenders will be traced and dealt with appropriately.

"It’s another example of how our brave police officers run towards danger to protect the public.”

Anyone with information or footage of the incident should contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190482536 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.