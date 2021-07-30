The incident was highlighted as police released a photograph of a man they would like to speak to.

The boy was struck at around 7.30pm on Thursday July 22 on Gargrave Approach in the Burmantofts area of the city.

The man is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 6in tall.

An 11-year-old boy was hit over the head with a bottle before his mountain bike was stolen, police said.

He was wearing a black tracksuit with a grey t-shirt underneath, police said.

Officers are asking for anyone who recognises the man in the picture or who may have information about the incident to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 13210370437.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact 101, or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat