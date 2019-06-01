10-year-old boy missing from Trinity Centre in Leeds

A 10-year-old boy has gone missing from the Trinity Centre in Leeds.

Mohamad Asseney was last seen in the shopping centre.

He was reported missing at 1pm today.

He has been described him as a black male, with dark hair and he was last seen wearing blue jeans, khaki green parker style coat with a fur hood (camouflage pattern) and carrying a large black rucksack.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are urging members of the public to come forward with any information as to his whereabouts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 927 of 1 June.