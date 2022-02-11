10 fire crews sent to tackle fire at industrial building in Sheepscar

Firefighters were called to an industrial building in Sheepscar after a blaze broke out in the roof.

By Rebecca Marano
Friday, 11th February 2022, 9:40 am

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (WYRFS) confirmed that it was called out at 3.28am to Sheepscar Street North.

There was a building fire in a four storey buildin.

The roof area involved in flames.

A total of 10 crews were sent to tackle the fire.

These included two from Leeds, two from Killingbeck, two from Hunslet two from Cookridge, a crew from Moortown and the aerial ladder from Bradford.

