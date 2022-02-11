West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (WYRFS) confirmed that it was called out at 3.28am to Sheepscar Street North.

There was a building fire in a four storey buildin.

The roof area involved in flames.

A total of 10 fire crews were sent to tackle a blaze at an industrial building in Sheepscar.

These included two from Leeds, two from Killingbeck, two from Hunslet two from Cookridge, a crew from Moortown and the aerial ladder from Bradford.