Have your say

It's not what you expect to see when you go for a walk by the river.

James Rhodes came across this unnerving horse's skeleton wedged in a tree beside the Aire between Rodley and Apperley Bridge on Sunday.

The skeleton became stuck in the tree

Hooves and teeth can clearly be seen on the creepy corpse.

James believes the animal had fallen into the river and been washed away before becoming trapped in the branches.

The dead horse's head

The horse's ribcage