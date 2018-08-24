Crazy golf bar Junkyard Golf Club announces Leeds opening date

Fancy some cocktails with your crazy golf?

Junkyard Golf Club, which has sites in London and Manchester, has confirmed it will open in Leeds next month.

Tickets to play one of the three nine-hole indoor courses will go on sale on Sunday ahead of its opening in The Light on September 27.

Junkyard crazy golf holes are made from 'reclaimed' items such as car parts, scrap metal, and bathtubs.

The adventure centre will also serve a quirky cocktail menu from one of four bars scattered around the three courses.

There's a disco room, a selfie booth and you can snack on fun food such as party rings, popping candy, hot dogs and nachos.

Each of the courses has its own theme - choose from circus, disco scrapyard and jungle.

Chris Leigh, creative director of Junkyard Golf Club said:

“We are so eager to get the Leeds site up and running, it’s a buzzing city so the perfect home for our fourth site! If you like something a bit quirky and an epic night out, then you’ll definitely love what we have to offer.”

Junkyard Golf Club will be open seven days a week, from 4pm-midnight Monday-Wednesday, 2pm-midnight on Thursdays, 12pm-1am on Fridays and Saturdays and 12pm-10pm on Sundays.

It is the second crazy golf experience to arrive in Leeds - Jungle Rumble opened on Great George Street earlier this year.