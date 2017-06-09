Crash Records in Leeds stars in Visa’s Christmas campaign

The festive initiative, which is running for a second year, uses personalised billboard adverts to show why ‘Where You Shop Matters’.

The Headrow business features on a billboard that is displayed at Leeds Super Motion. Having been part of the Leeds music scene for the past 34 years, this record shop is also a local hotspot for the latest album launch events and a ticket agent for all of the major concert venues in the area.

Ian De-Whytell, owner of Crash Records, said: “We have local customers as well as those that travel into Leeds to visit us on a regular basis. They have a strong affinity for the shop and many of them have become personal friends of the staff.

“It’s people like these who prove the point that Where You Shop Matters and we are thrilled that Visa is backing local businesses, like ours, with billboard adverts at such an important time of year.”

Visa’s Christmas campaign is encouraging people to switch their focus from what they are buying to where they are buying, urging shoppers to show their local high streets some love this Christmas and beyond.

The TV advert features 13 real shopkeepers singing Queen’s Somebody to Love.

The campaign will also put the spotlight on more than 150 independent retailers nationwide, by featuring them in personalised adverts on prime city-centre billboards as well as geo-targeted ads on social media.