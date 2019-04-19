Crash closes A650 between Bradford and Wakefield

A crash involving two vehicles closed a major West Yorkshire road on Friday evening.

Emergency services were called to Tingley following a crash at the traffic lights on the A650 Bradford Road.

Eyewitnesses reported two cars crashing on the major road at the junction of Middleton Lane.

West Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the scene.

The police confirmed no one was seriously injured, but said the road had to remain closed for recovery and due to an oil spill.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a crash involving two vehicles at 7.48pm on Friday.

"No one was seriously injured in the crash.

"The road was closed for a short period of time due to some oil on the road.

"It has since reopened."