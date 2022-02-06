Craft pop-up shop in Trinity Leeds extended offering candles, jewellery and prints for Valentine's Day

Curated Makers stocks products from more than 40 independent makers, creators and artists, bringing together the best artistic talent from across the North.

Now open until March, shoppers can browse a range of gifts ahead of Valentine's Day and Mothers Day, including soul-soothing candles from Ember and Roots, vibrant statement jewellery from Silly Loaf and prints from Art by Arjo and Leeds Arts University graduate Millie Rothera.

Curated Makers was founded by Megan Jones in Leeds and has expanded its pop-up shops across the country to promote independent businesses.

Curated Makers is open seven days a week in Trinity Leeds

Megan said: "To be back in Leeds, where it all started, is a real pinch-me moment.

"Having Curated Makers sit alongside such major brand names within Trinity Leeds is a real game-changer for the future of the high street and for shopping small.

"This collaboration with Trinity Leeds is an exciting venture, to know that shopping centres of this scale also back the importance of supporting local independent businesses.

"Over the last 18 months, shopping locally is getting the attention it deserves and customers really do want to shop small, but it’s not always convenient to do so.

"We hope that by bringing a range of local makers into our Curated Makers store, we’re making it super easy for the people of Leeds to shop small."

Trinity Leeds centre director David Maddison said: “We’re proud to support Curated Makers and help talented independent local makers have a platform amongst big-name brands, giving shoppers even more choice.”