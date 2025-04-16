Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Yorkshire Evening Post is launching a new newsletter, dedicated to our coverage of the courts in Leeds.

Our new Court newsletter, which will be curated and published by experienced YEP specialist court reporter Nick Frame, will bring you hand-picked top stories as well as analysis and commentary on some of the city’s biggest cases.

Nick said: "Covering local court cases and news is an important part of journalism and reporting in the public interest.

“Courts form an important function in our society but justice must be seen to be done to ensure transparency and fairness in the justice system.

“We hope this newsletter will ensure people see more of our articles from across the courts in Leeds and shine a light on the important work we do.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post is launching a new newsletter covering the courts in Leeds. | James Hardisty/National World

