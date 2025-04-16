New Yorkshire Evening Post Court newsletter launching soon - how to sign up
Our new Court newsletter, which will be curated and published by experienced YEP specialist court reporter Nick Frame, will bring you hand-picked top stories as well as analysis and commentary on some of the city’s biggest cases.
2025 has already been a busy year for the Leeds Crown Court and Leeds Magistrates’ Court, where major cases have included a twisted e-scooter-riding paedophile, who was locked up for 24 years, and a drug-addicted thief who was jailed for at least 30 years for murdering a hard-working Amazon delivery who tried to stop him stealing his van.
Nick said: "Covering local court cases and news is an important part of journalism and reporting in the public interest.
“Courts form an important function in our society but justice must be seen to be done to ensure transparency and fairness in the justice system.
“We hope this newsletter will ensure people see more of our articles from across the courts in Leeds and shine a light on the important work we do.”
