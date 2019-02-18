Countryfile star Anita Rani set to climb Mount Kilimanjaro

Have your say

Yorkshire born Countryfile star Anita Rani has admitted to feeling the pressure as she prepares to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

Rani, 41, will join a band of nine including former shadow chancellor Ed Balls and Love Island’s Dani Dyer as they seek to conquer the 19,000ft mountain for Red Nose Day.

Speaking to Hello! magazine the BBC presenter and radio host said she’d never experienced “that kind of pressure” or “endurance test” before.

The Bradford-born broadcaster said: “I think I’m quite adventurous.

“I love mountains, but I’ve never done anything like this. Kilimanjaro is quite a feat.

“That kind of pressure and endurance test I’ve never done. The last endurance test I did was probably Strictly.”

The ascent will be filmed for a one-hour documentary to air on BBC One for Comic Relief.

Rani also revealed she means to bring a bottle of chilli sauce on her expedition to make the camp food more palatable.

She said: “I don’t know what we’re going to get fed on that mountain, but everything tastes better with chilli sauce right? So that’s on my rider.”