Countdown on in Leeds city centre for Made Up Festival

The countdown is on as the city centre is braced to host the first Made Up Leeds Festival.

Organisers have now revealed the full line-up for the celebration of beauty and cosmetics, which takes place this weekend.

Ex-Love Island contestants Kaz Crossley and Alexandra Cane, and former Made in Chelsea TV star Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo and were among those confirmed to appeal in Leeds city centre on Saturday and Sunday.

But festival bosses this week revealed that celebrity hairdresser Andrew Barton, male beauty vlogger Lewys Ball and drag queen star Michael ‘Gisele’ Allan will be involved this weekend.

The two-day, free event aims to showcase some of the biggest names in beauty and feature dozens of offers from cosmetic shops, restaurants and bars.

Backed by LeedsBID, will also see involvement from Leeds’ retail sector, including John Lewis, Debenhams, Trinity Leeds, The Merrion Centre, St Johns Centre, Harvey Nichols and The Light.

Andrew Cooper, chief executive at LeedsBID, said: “Made Up Leeds aims to celebrate beauty for all and we’re incredibly proud of the diverse line-up for the first ever event. It’s fantastic to see such big-name brands and retailers join forces to create something really special for the city, and we’re expecting thousands of people to head to Leeds for the jam-packed event.”

All of the events are free to attend but limited tickets are available.

Visit www.madeupleeds.co.uk/programme for details, timings and to sign up for a free ‘Glamour Passport’ giving access to events.