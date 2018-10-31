Councillors use anti-urine paint around Headingley

Councillors in Headingley have taken innovate steps to tackle the blight of blokes finding themselves caught short on a night out.

The three Labour ward councillors, Neil Walshaw, Al Garthwaite and Jonathan Pryor have been out in the suburb painting anti-urine paint onto the sides of buildings. It comes after the trio received numerous complaints from local residents about men urinating on walls of houses while on nights out - particularly on Bennett Road between Manahatta and The Box.

Coun Garthwaite told the YEP, they had heard about the paint being used in Brixton in London and in New York and managed to track some down.

“It has a splash-back effect as it’s basically liquid repellent. And it’s invisible so there’s no way of knowing where it is. We hope this encourages men to ‘go before they go’. We want to see this disgusting habit completely done away with.”