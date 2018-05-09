Councillor suspended despite being re-elected to Wakefield Council

A Tory councillor has been suspended following revelations about his dismissal from the West Yorkshire Fire Service.

Nick Farmer was re-elected to his Ossett seat for the Conservatives last week, having previously stood for UKIP in 2014 and then as an independent candidate.

However, it has emerged that he was sacked from his role as a firefighter in January 2017 after he made “offensive” remarks on duty.

He appealed against his dismissal but a tribunal judge turned down his claim in November. The judge said his comments were “inexcusable”.

Although he has been suspended by his party, he can continue to serve as a ward councillor, as local authorities have no powers to withdraw individual councillors from duty.

Details about the tribunal were published in a national newspaper at the beginning of last week.

A spokesman for Wakefield Conservatives said: “Nick Farmer was suspended on the Wednesday before the election pending an investigation, following the events covered by the Daily Mirror.

“That investigation is ongoing.”

Coun Farmer said: “I’m confident that from this investigation the truth will come out.

“I’ve been advised by many people in Ossett to carry on as a councillor and that’s what I’ll do.”