Council unveils ‘refreshed’ Children and Young People’s Plan for Leeds

A new city-wide plan that aims to put children “at its heart” has been launched.

Education bosses at Leeds City Council revealed the refreshed Children and Young People’s Plan (CYPP) during a visit to Shakespeare Primary School yesterday.

The CYPP, first created in 2011, sets out how the council and its partners will put youngsters first, and focuses on improving outcomes for children.

It has now been re-worked, the council said, “to ensure it continues to take account of local priorities”.

The refresh aims to tackle the impact of child poverty, as well as an increased focus on improving school attendance, achievement and attainment.

Coun Lisa Mulherin, the council’s executive member for children and families, said: “Our ambition remains to make Leeds the best city for children and young people to grow up in. We are determined to support all our city’s children to fulfil their potential.

“We have been successful in developing a culture in Leeds where children’s views and voices help to shape and influence our priorities, but there is still much more to do.

“Tackling the impact of child poverty and ensuring all children get the opportunity to benefit from the city’s strong economy and opportunities is at the heart of the refreshed Plan.”

The new CYPP also includes a new priority, to improving access to affordable, safe and reliable public transport, following feedback from children.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, the council’s executive member for learning, skills and employment, said progress has been made since the plan was first launched in 2011.

But he acknowledged that there was “still more for us to do”, leading to the latest refresh of the CYPP.