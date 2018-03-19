Council called out to cherry pick dangerous icicles

Leeds City Council were called out to deal with an icicle issue over the weekend.

Reports of dangerous icicles as a result of the mini Beast from the East caused problems on a bridge underneath Woodhouse Lane Car Park just off the Inner Ring Road in Leeds on Sunday, March 18.

A cherry picker was used and lanes were closed one at a time to allow the safe passing of vehicles at around 4pm.

There are currently no warnings in place over icicles in the city.

