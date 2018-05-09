Coroners appeal for relatives of man who died at 41

CORONERS ARE appealing for help in tracing relatives of a man who died at the age of 41.

John Moore, of no fixed abode, died on April 26 in the Seacroft area of Leeds. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Mr Moore is believed to have been registered at a doctor’s surgery in Huddersfield.

Any family members are asked to contact Coroner Robert Wright on (01924) 292 301.

