Coroner's appeal to trace relatives of woman who died in Leeds hotel

Coroners in Leeds are appealing for help in tracing any relatives of a woman who died recently in the city.

Jamye Davinya Lewis also known as James Lewis, last of Argyle Street, Cambridge, died on February 16 at the Roomzzz Hotel in Leeds, her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Ms Lewis had only been in Leeds for a short while and lived in the Cambridge area for some years prior to this.

Anyone with information on the relatives of Ms Lewis is asked to contact the Coroner’s Officer on 01924 292 301.