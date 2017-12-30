Cool new penguins continue to wow Leeds visitors

THEY’VE been in their new abode for just over a month - and the chilly weather is making sure the city’s coolest residents feel right at home.

The colony of 17 Humboldt penguins were the star attraction when Lotherton Wildlife World opened to the public back in November, and continue to wow visitors.

PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Aberford estate’s Coastal Zone features a huge 120,000 litre penguin pool, with viewing areas above and below water so visitors can watch the penguins swim and play.

Native to the west coast of Chile and Peru, Humboldt penguins are classified as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Their new home features natural surfaces to allow them to behave like they would in the wild and also breed, meaning Lotherton can contribute to the national breeding programme.