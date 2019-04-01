Cookridge Crumpets WI raises cash for defibrillator at a Leeds fire station

The Cookridge Crumpets Women’s Institute (WI) has raised funds for a lifesaving defibrillator at Cookridge Fire Station.

The kind-hearted ladies raised £1,400 through various means including a raffle and funds from the WI membership subscriptions.

The group visited Cookridge Fire Station to have a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) demonstration and to learn more about how the defibrillator is used.

Red Watch crew commander, Richard Kawecki, said: “It was last year we were approached by the WI who wanted to donate towards a community defibrillator as other fire stations have them placed on the outside. We do carry one on the fire engine but it’s a brilliant thing to have on the station as we are the heart of the community and it can be used by the public if we’re not around - to get access to it you would just ring 999 for the code.

“We can’t thank the Cookridge Crumpets enough for thinking of us. You are far more likely to survive a cardiac arrest if someone uses a defibrillator so they’re a really important piece of equipment to have in the local community. We’re pleased and grateful they have chosen Cookridge Fire Station.”

Maureen Hancox, president of the WI, said: “Part of our remit as the WI is to raise money for the local community - and we’ve heard so much good about defibrillators in nearby areas like Horsforth that we thought it would be a great donation.

“It cost us £1,400 and we will also be continuing to budget and raise funds to pay towards the upkeep of the equipment. We think the fire station is the heart of Cookridge so it was obvious to put it here - and it’s near a busy main road and near lots of houses too. We’ve loved our day at the station learning all about life-saving techniques too.”