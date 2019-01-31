Convicted rapist punched and robbed pensioner before bragging about attack

Have your say

A dangerous thug who boasted about carrying out a violent alleyway robbery on a pensioner has been given an extended prison sentence of 11 years.

Thomas Ullah followed the vulnerable 76-year-old off a bus before knocking him unconscious in the attack.

Thomas Ullah was jailed for 11 years at Leeds Crown Court on January 31

Leeds Crown Court heard Ullah, a convicted rapist, bragged to others after the incident on October 30 last year.

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said the pensioner had been out drinking in Leeds city centre with his son and caught the bus home to the Farnley area of the city.

Ms Pryke said Ullah was sat behind him and got off at the same stop.

The victim was carrying two heavy bags and kept having to stop.

Read more: Blue Angels threatened Mongrel Mob member in Leeds biker club feud

Ullah waited until he went down an alleyway on Lower Wortley Road before carrying out the attack

The victim was knocked unconscious and awoke to find Ullah on top of him.

He was knocked unconscious again and suffered a wound to his head and grazes to his body.

The court heard the victim continues to suffer from nightmares and flashbacks about the attack and is too afraid to go out at night.

Read more: Law student sold cocaine to undercover police in sting to catch Leeds city centre drug dealers

Ullah, 28, of Warncliffe Grove, Bradford, pleaded guilty to robbery. He has a previous conviction for rape.

A probation report described Ullah as posing a serious risk of harm to the public.

Kenton Sergeant, mitigating, said Ullah had pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage.

Mr Sergeant said Ullah had issues with drink and drinks.

Read more: Dog’s head cut off and set alight by Leeds owner who thought his pet was ‘possessed’ during spice binge

Ullah was told he must serve a custodial term of seven years followed by an extended four-year licence period.

Recorder Patrick Palmer said: "You were prepared to brag about what you had done to him to a member of the public.

"You have shown no remorse at all for your actions upon him."