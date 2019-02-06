Contractor to save school thousands towards its new all-weather activity track

Contractors working on the new East Leeds Orbital Route have pledged to support a local North Leeds Primary school with their ambitious new project.

Balfour Beatty, and their sub-contractor Jakto, have offered to assist with the initial groundworks for the new all-weather activity track at Wigton Moor Primary School.

The track will cover the perimeter of the large school field and will house various pieces of equipment designed to enhance the children’s physical and mental health whilst feeding their imagination. It is hoped that this new area and equipment will also help to build relationships amongst the school’s pupils, and promote teamwork.

The work will save Friends of Wigton Moor School, a registered charity run by parents of children at the school, thousands of pounds it was due to find towards the venture, after it initially agreed to raise a staggering £75,000 to fund the project.

Headteacher Elaine Bown said: “The school field gets extremely waterlogged and the ground often remains wet and muddy even when the weather is fine.

“This project will enable this fantastic space to be used all year round for both lessons and during playtime. There is already an outdoor classroom at the bottom of the field and the all-weather track will provide access to this too.

“The idea for the project came from the pupils at the school themselves. Through listening to them, we realised how little access the children had to the field.

“The plans for the project were developed with involvement from the pupils along with teachers and parents. Staff and children are now busy fundraising, along with the Friends of Wigton Moor School team.”