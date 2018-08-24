Consumer rights: How to report a business, rogue traders and fraudsters

The law protects your consumer rights when you buy goods or services, but it’s not always easy to know where to turn to when you have been treated unfairly or things go wrong.

You can get help if you have problems with credit and store cards, faulty goods, counterfeit goods, poor service, contracts, builders or rogue traders.

Who should I contact if I’m unhappy with the services provided by a business?

All consumer complaints are now dealt with via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service which is a national Government-funded service run by the National Association of Citizens Advice Bureaux.

It offers impartial advice and guidance on consumer issues.

To make a complaint or to report a trader, scam or unfair trading practice phone the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 04 05 06 (weekdays, 9am-5pm) or make a report via the Citizens Advice website.

How can the consumer helpline offer support?

The helpline adviser can:

- give you practical and impartial advice on how to resolve your consumer problem

- tell you the law which applies to your situation

- pass information about complaints on to Trading Standards (you can’t do this yourself).

The adviser cannot:

- make a complaint for you

- take legal action on your behalf

You can also find lots of information on consumer rights and how to pursue complaints on the Citizens Advice website.

How can I report a business to Trading Standards?

If you think a company has broken the law or acted unfairly, you might be able to report them to Trading Standards.

You should report a company to Trading Standards if, for example, they misled you into buying their products or services, sold you unsafe or dangerous items, didn’t carry out the work properly, sold you fake or counterfeit items, or pressure you to buy something you didn’t want.

Call the Citizens Advice consumer helpline and tell them you want to report a trader to Trading Standards. The consumer helpline will assess your problem and pass it on to Trading Standards if it’s appropriate.

Is there anyone else who can investigate complaints about an organisation?

An ombudsman is a person who investigates complaints about organisations for free. They may be able to help you resolve a complaint without going to court.

There are different ombudsmen for different industries.

You can use the Ombudsman Association to find the right ombudsman for your complaint.

Who should I contact if I believe I am the victim of a scam?

Action Fraud is the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime. You should contact them if you have been scammed, defrauded or experienced cyber crime.

The National Fraud Intelligence Bureau will review the information you have given us and assess whether there is enough evidence for the police or appropriate law enforcement organisation, such as Trading Standards, to investigate your fraud.

You can contact them on 0300 123 2040 or make a report through the Action Fraud website.