Consultation starts on Clean Air Zone proposals for Leeds

A consultation on Leeds City Council’s proposals to introduce a Clean Air Zone in the city has got underway.

The local authority is proposing to charge the most polluting buses and lorries £100 a day and taxis £12.50 a day to travel in a Clean Air Zone covering all roads within the Leeds outer ring road.

Traffic in Leeds city centre

The recommendations for the Leeds Clean Air Zone were approved by Leeds City Council’s executive board last month.

A public consultation on the proposals started today (Tues Jan 2) and will run until March 2.

A report to a meeting of Leeds City Council’s licensing committee on Tuesday January 9, states: “We will be issuing invitations to a series of meetings in January 2018 for the taxi and private hire trade specifically, that will provide details of the Clean Air Zone recommendations and advise on the consultation process and outline how we want to work with this sector to identify the supporting measures that may be required.

“Essentially we wish to work with the trade to identify how support can best be determined that will enable the trade to support transition to lower emission vehicles, as there is opportunity for the council to seek funding from government to assist with transition costs. It is important that the trade work with us so that we can evidence the best measures that will assist the trade in this transition, so that we can make a strong case to government to secure this funding.”