Concert to mark Great Big Friendship Month in Leeds

A brass band will pipe up in Leeds to celebrate the Great Big Friendship Month in the city.

The Sunday, September 16 concert is being organised by friendship society, Leeds Oddfellows, as part of the Oddfellows’ national annual celebration of friendship.

Oddfellows Brass will be performing an eclectic programme of tunes from 2pm at Castle Grove Hall, Headingley. The concert will be followed by a complimentary afternoon tea. Tickets cost £12 for non-members, £10 for members and £3 for children. Contact Helen Bullock on 0113 2424 003 or email helen.bullock@oddfellows.co.uk to reserve a seat.