There are concerns for the safety of a missing man from Halifax.

Francis Briggs is aged 25 and from the town.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and black tracksuit trousers with white stripes.

If you have seen Mr Briggs contact police on 101, referring to log 153 of the 17th.