'Concerns' for missing 33-year-old Luke Walker from Leeds as police issue information for sighting reports

Police have said there are ‘concerns’ for a missing 33-year-old from Leeds.

By Tom Coates
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Feb 2023, 2:45pm

Luke Walker is described as having brown hair and wearing a grey hooded top with black trousers. West Yorkshire Police have said that anyone reporting a sighting should quote log reference 794 of February 10.

A tweet posted by West Yorkshire Police said: “Concerns for missing 33-year-old male from Leeds, Luke Walker. Described as having brown hair, wearing grey hooded Top, black trousers. Any sightings 794 10-02 refers.”

Luke Walker is described as having brown hair and wearing a grey hooded top with black trousers. Image: West Yorkshire Police
LeedsWest Yorkshire Police