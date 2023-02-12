'Concerns' for missing 33-year-old Luke Walker from Leeds as police issue information for sighting reports
Police have said there are ‘concerns’ for a missing 33-year-old from Leeds.
Luke Walker is described as having brown hair and wearing a grey hooded top with black trousers. West Yorkshire Police have said that anyone reporting a sighting should quote log reference 794 of February 10.
A tweet posted by West Yorkshire Police said: “Concerns for missing 33-year-old male from Leeds, Luke Walker. Described as having brown hair, wearing grey hooded Top, black trousers. Any sightings 794 10-02 refers.”