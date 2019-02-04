Concerned passer-by appeals for information after little dog Henry plunges into frozen Roundhay Park lake

A worried spectator has appealed to find the owner of a small dog named Henry who had to be rescued after plunging into a frozen lake in Roundhay Park.

The incident took place yesterday (Sunday) when the popular beauty-spot was partly frozen as temperatures plummeted.

The frozen Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park

The concerned witness, who wishes to remain anonymous, wrote on Facebook about how a 'little dog called Henry' ran onto the ice before it broke and fell in.

Bystanders rushed to the aid of poor Henry in a desperate bid to get him our of the freezing water, according to the spectator, with one 'brave lad' stripping off with the intention of entering the water to retrieve Henry, but was persuaded not to.

The witness said: "The dog went under more than once and our hearts sank with him.

"After 20 minutes of combined efforts got him out. Well done to all involved."

Now the witness wants to hear from Henry's owners, to ease his mind on the condition of the little canine.

He added: "If anyone knows Henry’s owner, we would like to know that he is OK.

"I saw him with his owner afterwards and looked very poorly. I hope he has received treatment and recovered."