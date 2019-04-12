Concern growing for missing Leeds teenager

Have your say

There a concerns for a missing 13-year-old who was last seen in Hunslet.

Jack Lipley, was heading towards Leeds city centre when he was last seen.

Missing Jack Lipley.

He is described as white, with short dark hair, glasses, is around 5ft tall, and was wearing a dark blue jumper with a large square design in red and white.

He was wearing blue Adidas jogging bottoms and Nike trainers.

Any with any information should call West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log 1896 11/04.