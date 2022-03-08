Police concern for two missing Bradford teenagers believed to be together

Connor Wood and Crystal Collins, who are both 15, are believed to be together.

Connor is from the BD7 area of the city and is described as being about 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build with blonde hair. It is not known what he is currently wearing.

Crystal is from the East Morton area and is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall.

She is also described as being of slim build and is thought to be wearing a black jacket, black trousers and black shoes.

There are concerns for their welfare and officers are making enquiries to locate them.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police in Bradford on 101, or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1136 of 5 March.

