West Yorkshire Police are concerned as to the whereabouts of a missing Leeds teenager.

Mya Seehra, 15, was last seen Morley train station.

READ MORE: Wanted - 38 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds

She is described as slim build, 5ft 7”, shoulder length brown hair, and was last seen wearing skinny jeans, beige Nike trainers and a navy blue padded jacket, a white chiffon top and a grey/green bag.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 2010 06-04.