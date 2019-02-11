Community groups invited to take over management of historic Pudsey chapels

Community groups are being offered the opportunity to take on the management and upkeep of two historic cemetery chapels and spire in a west Leeds community.

Currently the two chapels located on Cemetery Road in Pudsey are closed and have not been under management since June, 2013.

The building which makes up both chapels and spire dates back to 1875, and overlooks a 12-acre cemetery which was listed as a Grade II park and garden in 2002.

Councillor Richard Lewis, Leeds City Council’s executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, said: “The two chapels on Cemetery Road are an important part of Pudsey’s history and we are extremely keen to see what can be done to return the building to its former glory.

“With that in mind, we are now inviting expressions of interest for a Community Asset Transfer that would give not for profit and community groups the opportunity to take over the site and return it into use. We would ask anyone who is interested to contact us for more information.”

Any not-for-profit group or local organisation expressing an interest in a Community Transfer would have the chance through a lease agreement to bring the building back into use in some way.

Since its closure the building has fallen into disrepair and as long as the interested group’s vision brings community benefits and is in keeping with the local area it will be considered.

Expressions of interest should be no more than 2,000 words and must be submitted by 1pm on February 28.

Email expressions of interest to assetmanagement@leeds.gov.uk