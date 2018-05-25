Committee urged to refuse alcohol licence for Leeds convenience store due to street drinking and anti-social behaviour

concerns over street drinking have prompted objections to an application for an Armley convenience store to sell alcohol.

Fears have been raised that giving a premises licence to the Krol Mini Market on Town Street could exacerbate long-standing problems with crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves is one of seven objectors, alongside Armley ward councillors and residents, and says a “zero tolerance” approach should be taken, with no new alcohol licences granted on the street.

She said: “The links between easily available alcohol and the anti-social behaviour on Armley Town Street have created an atmosphere which is turning away people who would otherwise want to go there.

“There is no doubt the link between the high number of off-licences in the Armley Town Street area selling strong alcohol at a cheap price has been the main driving force for why problems due to street drinking has been chronic for local residents.”

Police and the licensing authority are also urging members of Leeds City Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee to reject the request for the licence, when it meets to consider the application on Tuesday.

The committee will be presented with the Armley ‘Cumulative Impact Policy’, which states that, because of street drinking and anti-social behaviour in the area, the council’s position is to refuse all licensing applications that permit the sale of alcohol to be drunk off the premises.

The applicant would need to demonstrate their licence would not add to the impact of this.

The application states that there would be CCTV and a Challenge 25 scheme.