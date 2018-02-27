Cold weather payments triggered in these Leeds postcodes - how much and when you'll be paid

Have your say

Cold weather payments for certain Leeds postcodes have been triggered today - meaning you could be paid money automatically.

The cold weather payment scheme means you’ll get a payment if the average temperature in your area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees celsius or below for 7 consecutive days, as long as you are eligible to receive the money.

Snow: Hour by hour forecast as Beast from the East hits Leeds

Which areas in Leeds are getting cold weather payments?

Because of the cold weather, Cold Weather Payments have been triggered in Leeds West in the following postcodes:

LS9

LS10

LS12

LS13

LS16

LS18

LS19

LS20

LS27

LS28

LS3

LS4

LS5

LS6

How much are the cold weather payments?

The payments are made to recipients of certain types of benefits. If you’re eligible, you’ll be paid £25 automatically, there is no need to apply.

You should get a payment within 14 days into the account where you receive benefit payments.

Am I eligible for cold weather payments?

You may be eligible if you receive:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Universal Credit

Find out if you're eligible here: https://www.gov.uk/cold-weather-payment

If you live somewhere else in Leeds you can check if your area is covered here: https://coldweatherpayments.dwp.gov.uk/

Contact your pension centre or Jobcentre Plus office if you think you should’ve received a payment, but haven’t.