Cohousing group’s fears over plans for new north Leeds through-school

Campaigners fear a groundbreaking community housing scheme in Chapeltown could be under threat from plans to build a three-storey ‘all through’ school next door.

Members of ChaCo - Chapeltown Cohousing - have spoken of their shock at discovering plans by Wilmott Dixon Construction Ltd for a 980-pupil primary and secondary school next door on Leopold Street.

As previously reported in the YEP, Dixon Trinity Academy - run by Dixons Academy Trust - opened its reception class in temporary accommodation last September, with school chiefs hoping new building will be ready for September 2019.

But opposition to the plans has been growing, with 21 objections lodged in the past few weeks, with concerns including increased traffic and the impact on neighbouring ChaCo.

Bill Phelps, one of the founders of ChaCo said the plans risk destroying the “quiet haven” cohousing scheme that they have painstakingly designed and planned over the past eight years.

“We were told by the council that there would be a primary school next to us and we were fine with that. But these plans have been just dumped on the area without any proper consultation.

“They are building it right up close to us. It’s a massive building and an overbearing appearance, with the loss of privacy. The secondary school kids would be on the top floor and they would have a great view down into our garden and houses.”

ChaCo received planning permission last year to build 33 affordable homes with shared facilities such as a common house, laundry and shared garden - an area Bill says would be left in shadow on summer evenings, particularly affecting the food-growing space, a key element of cohousing.

“It’s a major blow. It’s going to have a serious impact on how it feels to live there,” he said.

Campaigners have been backed by Leeds North East MP Fabian Hamilton (Lab) who said the size of the building is “utterly disproportionate” and will cause “real traffic chaos”, adding the need for more school places should not be done in a way which “rides roughshod over the needs and aspirations” of Chapeltown.

He added: “I’ve supported Chapeltown Cohousing over the last eight years as they’ve worked against the odds on their innovative community housing project. I’m not going to stand by and let all their hard work be undermined by these ill-conceived plans for a cheap and cheerless school building. We need more schools in the area but let’s do it right.”

He called for the combined school to either be relocated or split, with the secondary element being built across Barrack Road.

Luke Sparkes, executive principal at Dixons Academy Trust, said: “Dixons Trinity Academy in Bradford is the highest performing secondary school across Bradford and Leeds. We want to bring the same success to Chapeltown.

“We are working closely with Leeds City Council to meet the increasing need for school places locally. We are delighted that over 150 families are excited about joining us in our temporary buildings in September.