‘Coffee, biscuit and cig’ day

Dateline: August 1948: Seventy years ago this week, a ‘coffee, biscuit and cigarette service’ began in Leeds. It was visited by one of the YEP’s reporters at the time, who described it as “a warm and pleasant room”, comprising 12 tables “draped in snow white cloths waiting mutely for the great event.”

As the clock struck 10am, a voice whispered in his ear: “Your coffee sir, your biscuit and your cigarette.”

The reporter went on: “I had begun to think there were no cigarettes in Leeds but here, for sixpence, I had everything a man requires at 10am. And I had the distinction of being the first to try the new ‘all-in-coffee-with-a-smoke’”, which was held in the basement at the town hall. He also observed that an equal number of men and women took advantage of the new service but that most tucked away their cigarette for use later.

In other news, police were on the case of forgers in North Street, Leeds, following reports of counterfeit crowns in Headingley. According to reports, police searched a house and found a tin containing metal, metal droppings and other articles.

The prosecution of one man began in Leeds, the defendant being charged with making counterfeit coins.

And finally, there was a report of a court case in which a 17-year-old with an air rifle forced a woman to shelter in her own home and then made her 13-year-old son dance in the street. He actually fired at the boy, hitting his bicycle, as he went for rations.

The altercation came about after the 17-year-old apparently cornered the boy in an alley, firing on him again, after which the lad ran home to tell his mum.

When she remonstrated with him, he fired on her and also her two-year-old. He was fined £8.