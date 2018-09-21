Clubbers plan one last party as revellers react to news that Mint Club will close in Leeds

Clubbers past and present have been sharing memories after it was announced that a Leeds nightclub will close after 20 years of partying.

The Mint Club is unable to renew or extend its lease due to planned redevelopments for the Harrison Street area and said in a shock announcement on Thursday night: “With great sadness we must announce the closure early next year of our beloved Mint Club.”

And revellers were equally as shocked at the news with many friends planning one last night out there before it calls time for good.

Commenting on our Facebook page Amy Louise Clarke said: “Need to get a night out sorted before it closes.”

Claire Noonan said: “Shall we have one last night out before it goes?”

Paul Long said: “Had a good few nights in there. And during the day I used to go in and clean all the mirrors.”

The mirrors seemed to be a talking point as Emma Jones added: “Many moments of walking into the mirrors here.”

From next weekend the Mint Club will start a programme of closing parties featuring some of the big name DJs it has attracted to Leeds in the past such as Enzo Siragusa and Seth Troxler and many more.

A spokesperson said: “It has been a big one to swallow for all of us here and there is only one way to go. In style.

“Over the next months we will be celebrating over 20 years of fantastic music with a series of special shows.”

In the last 20 years brands like Back to Basics, Technique, Asylum,Teknicolor and Bigger Than Barry have been a significant part of the club’s history.

Its focus will now be on the Mint Festival and the Mint Warehouse.