Club anthems and classical music return for Millennium Square spectacular

From dance floor hits to classical greats - they will form part of a spectacular show as plans are revealed for the second Millennium Square Summer Series in Leeds next year.

There will be an eclectic mix of operatic and classical greats, orchestral club anthems and a special live screening of the Yorkshire based film ‘Brassed Off’ in all its grit and glory, accompanied by the world-famous Grimethorpe Colliery Band and Orchestra of Opera North.

Ewan McGregor and Tara Fitzgerald star in Brassed Off.

The event, from Opera North and Leeds City Council, will take place on the final weekend in July next year.

Following this summer’s unforgettable collaboration between Dave Beer’s legendary club and Yorkshire’s resident symphony orchestra, The Symphonic Sounds of Back to Basics will kick off the weekend on Friday July 27 with dance-floor classics revamped and performed live by the 50 piece Orchestra of Opera North and special guest vocalists.

On Saturday July 28, the Orchestra of Opera North will perform favourite showpieces in A Classic Summer’s Evening, joined by acclaimed Mexican tenor Rafael Rojas.

A special screening of Brassed Off, which depicted the effect of the 1984 Miner’s Strike, will close the show on Sunday 29 July. Music begins in the afternoon with a programme of those much-loved tunes including Rossini’s William Tell Overture and of course, Rodrigo’s “Concierto d’Orange Juice”.

A unique collaboration for The Symphonic Sounds of Back to Basics.

For the first time ever in Yorkshire and by special arrangement with the Royal Albert Hall, Grimethorpe Colliery Band will then take the stage to accompany the film, joined by the Orchestra.

Phil Boughton, Director of Orchestra and Chorus, Opera North, said: "We’re thrilled to be returning to Millennium Square next year following a sensational debut this summer. It’s always a huge buzz for our musicians to get out of the orchestra pit and into the open air in front of their home crowd.

“This second Opera North in the City festival will showcase their incredible versatility as they move from contemporary club music, through big-hitting symphonic and operatic greats, to a moving celebration of Yorkshire’s brass band tradition, joined by the legendary Grimethorpe Colliery Band.”

Leeds Council will also be laying on an expanded selection of food and drink for all three dates. Tickets for Opera North in the City 2018 are on sale now.

Council leader Judith Blake said: “This is another superb addition to the exciting and eclectic programme on Millennium Square, and we’re always very proud to bring such a diverse and talented line-up of performances and events to the heart of the city centre each year.

“The Square is a truly unique venue and there is always a fantastic atmosphere whenever we have live acts there, entertaining the crowds in the open air.”