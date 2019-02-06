City celebrates LGBT history month

Decades of campaigning, protests and progress will be celebrated this week as Leeds City Museum marks LGBT History Month.

A programme of events will see everything from film-screenings and talks to thought-provoking artwork and an LGBT-themed computer game taking pride of place at the museum on Millennium Square.

The museum is currently hosting eye-catching light sculptures created by created by artist Stuart Langley entitled VISIBLE – 36point7. The pieces, on display in the museum’s window space, aim to reimagine the World Aids Day ribbon highlighting the 36.7m people living globally with HIV and AIDS.