City celebrates LGBT history month

6th February 2019.... Assistant community curator at Leeds city museum Marek Romaniszyn with work created by artist Stuart Langley entitled VISIBLE ' 36point7 at at Leeds City Museum marking LGBT History Month. The pieces, on display in the museum's window space, aim to reimagine the World Aids Day ribbon highlighting the 36.7million people living globally with HIV and AIDS.'A collection of materials from the Feminist Archive North is also on display in the museums' collector's gallery until July 9, including items from prominent campaigns including Women's Aid; Zero Tolerance; and Reclaim the Night. Picture Tony Johnson.
Decades of campaigning, protests and progress will be celebrated this week as Leeds City Museum marks LGBT History Month.

A programme of events will see everything from film-screenings and talks to thought-provoking artwork and an LGBT-themed computer game taking pride of place at the museum on Millennium Square.

The museum is currently hosting eye-catching light sculptures created by created by artist Stuart Langley entitled VISIBLE – 36point7. The pieces, on display in the museum’s window space, aim to reimagine the World Aids Day ribbon highlighting the 36.7m people living globally with HIV and AIDS.