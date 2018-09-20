Cirque de Soleil defies gravity in Leeds show

Have your say

Cirque du Soleil swung into Leeds last night as part of a UK arena tour following a record breaking run at the Royal Albert Hall earlier this year.

The aerobatic spectacle, OVO, is on at the First Direct Arena until Sunday.

Dress rehearsal for Cirque du Soleil Ovo at Leeds Arena. Pictured Artist Jorn De Laender performing one of his aerial skills during the afternoon dress rehearsal ahead of tonight's opening performance.

The theme of the show is a colourful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement.

It features 50 artists from 17 countries including British performer Alanna Baker, who plays the role of the Black Spider in the show.