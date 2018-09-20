Cirque de Soleil defies gravity in Leeds show

Cirque du Soleil swung into Leeds last night as part of a UK arena tour following a record breaking run at the Royal Albert Hall earlier this year.
The aerobatic spectacle, OVO, is on at the First Direct Arena until Sunday.
The theme of the show is a colourful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement.
It features 50 artists from 17 countries including British performer Alanna Baker, who plays the role of the Black Spider in the show.