Cinema tickets for Vue at Leeds Light up for grabs

UNSUNG heroes are in with the chance of winning VIP tickets to a cinema screening of their choice.

Do you know someone who deserves to be treated like a VIP? Vue at Leeds Light wants to hear about them.

Vue is encouraging local residents to nominate a friend, family member or stranger who has made a positive impact on the lives of others.

It may be someone who goes the extra mile for their community, gives up their time to support others or someone who has simply committed a selfless act of compassion that deserves recognition.

The winner will receive complimentary VIP cinema tickets for the whole family and a selection of snacks to enjoy with their chosen film.

To find out how to enter, simply pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Yorkshire Evening Post.