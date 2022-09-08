Church bells set to toll across Leeds as city mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Churches in West Leeds have said they will ring their bells this morning in a tribute to the Queen.
Churches across the city are being encouraged to toll bells for an hour at noon today (9 September), as well as open their doors for prayer and condolences for the Queen.
Participating churches will sound fully muffled bells as a tribute to the monarch – the death of a Sovereign calling for this special type of bell ringing to create an echo.
It is expected that churches and cathedrals will open books of condolence for the public to sign.
Those wishing to pay their respects to HM Queen Elizabeth II can also do so by visiting a page on the Leeds City Council website.
Condolences will be published around the time of her funeral.
In a tribute to the Queen, the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Robert Gettings, said: "I am very sorry to hear that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died.
"It is at times like this that the city comes together, and I know many will want to pay their respects and honour Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”
Read more in the YEP’s live blog below.
Buckingham Palace confirms Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96
Six Leeds MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves said: “Her dignity, strength and devotion have united us through so much, and delivered a extraordinary service to the nation.”
Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns said: “Our second Elizabethan era saw H.M. dedicate her life to our United Kingdom, to the Commonweath, & the values for which we stand. God Bless The Queen.”
Elmet and Rothwell MP Alec Shelbrooke said: “Across Elmet and Rothwell we mourn together. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at a time of deep sadness and enormous change. God Save The King.”
Leeds Northwest MP Alex Sobel said: “Her life was devoted to the service of our country and will never be forgotten.”
Leeds East MP Richard Burgon said: “Losing a much-loved family member is one of the most difficult moments we face in our lives. I send my deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of the Queen for their loss.”
Pudsey MP Stuart Andrew said: “May Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II rest in peace, and her family be comforted by the gratitude of a grateful nation for a remarkable reign. “
Leeds United chief: ‘you have made this country great during your reign’
Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II after Her Majesty’s sad death.
‘Many of us will struggle to imagine the life of our nation without the Queen'
The Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York, said: “I join with many throughout our country and beyond as we mourn the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Throughout her long reign, and in all the confusions and challenges of a changing world, Her Majesty has been a constant, faithful presence.
“In 2014, Her Majesty remarked, ‘Christ’s example has taught me to seek, to respect and value all people of whatever faith or none.’
“The Queen’s gift to engage with everyone whom she met and the ability to make them feel at ease was a remarkable skill and one which showed a deep connection to the people she served and a desire to live out Jesus’ teaching. On the occasions I had the pleasure of meeting Her Majesty, I can testify to the warmth and joy she brought to every occasion. But most of all, it was the resolute reality of her faith that struck me powerfully.
“In Her Majesty’s first Christmas broadcast, ahead of her Coronation she asked the nation, whatever their religion, to pray that God would give her wisdom and strength to carry out the solemn promise she would be making and to faithfully serve God and us all the days of her life.
“That is most definitely a prayer that has been answered. Her service to our nation and Commonwealth has been exemplified by her devotion to her duty, which has always been offered with joy. Underpinning this has been her deep faith in God and in her we have witnessed God’s faithfulness at work.
“Her Majesty leaves a remarkable legacy which not only lives on in this country, but stretches across the Commonwealth and the rest of the world. Her desire to bring people together and use her role to build up communities and wider society has been a cornerstone of her reign.
“Do join me in praying for members of the Royal Family over the coming weeks as the God who sustained Her Majesty throughout her life, guides them and brings them comfort. Above all, we pray also for our new King in the responsibilities that now rest upon him.
“The Queen was not shy in speaking of her faith and the hope and strength she found in Jesus Christ. At the heart of the good news of God is that through the death and resurrection of his son Jesus, the promise of new and eternal life is offered to us all. This belief, this hope, sustained our Queen and as she rejoices in that promise fulfilled so we too can draw comfort and hope from it.
“Many of us will struggle to imagine the life of our nation without the Queen. Her constancy and faithfulness has been deeply reassuring in a world that has changed so much.
“We give thanks for the Queen’s example, devotion and huge achievements. She found stability, perseverance and confidence in Jesus Christ who was the source of her hope and peace. May that also be true for each of us and for our nation; and may our dearly departed Queen rest in peace and rise in glory.
Leader of Leeds City Council James Lewis responds
Leader of Leeds City Council James Lewis said: “We were deeply saddened to hear the announcement this morning from Buckingham Palace that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died. I know many of our residents will be feeling a sense of deep shock, sorrow and grief.
“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II dedicated her life in service to this country. She is the longest reigning monarch in our history, and the only monarch many of us will have ever known; having celebrated her Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years on the throne this year. Civic and Town Hall buildings will be lit in purple during the hours of darkness from tonight and throughout the official period of mourning in recognition.
“Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had a strong association and connection with Leeds and left a lasting legacy on the city and its communities during her memorable visits and occasions, which crossed different decades and generations.
“As well as her own family ties with the estate of Harewood, she undertook tours for her Coronation in 1952 and Silver and Diamond Jubilees in 1977 and 2012 respectively; when she also honoured the city by officially launching our Child Friendly Leeds commitment.
“A number of iconic Leeds institutions were included in her royal visits across seven decades on the throne including Roundhay Park, the Burton’s Factory, Leeds Art Gallery, the Emmerdale set, Elland Road and the Royal Armouries.
“She also opened the Seacroft Civic Centre where she took the time to speak with residents and council housing tenants. I’m sure that people across the city will join us at this time in paying their respects and remembering her many years of service to the city and the country. Our thoughts are with them, and with His Majesty the King and the other members of the Royal Family.”
‘She worked tirelessly'
The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Robert Gettings said: “I am very sorry to hear that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died. She worked tirelessly during her reign, representing the nation, attending official state visits abroad as well as spending a huge amount of time travelling around the country visiting charities, hospitals and organisations to meet and listen to the people she served.
“I know from her last visit to Leeds when the crowds lined Briggate to see her on her visit to the newly refurbished City Varieties Music Hall how much people respected and admired her, and so on behalf of the people of Leeds I have expressed our formal condolences in a letter to the new Sovereign’s Private Secretary to be passed to the new Sovereign. Flags on civic buildings have been lowered to half-mast in tribute.
“It is at times like this that the city comes together, and I know many will want to pay their respects and honour Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. An online book of condolence will be available shortly and a physical book of condolence will be available at Leeds Civic Hall for those wishing to pay their respects.”
King Charles III responds to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the King said it was a moment of “greatest sadness” for the Royal Family.
‘She is an inspiration to us all’ - PM Liz Truss responds to news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Prime Minister Liz Truss said: “The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and the world - she is a rock on which Britain was built.
“Britain is the great country it is today because of her.
“We are now a modern, thriving, dynamic nation - through thick and thin, she provided us with the strength we needed. She was the very spirit of Great Britain.
“She was loved and admired by people in the UK and all around the world.
“Her devotion to duty is an inspiration to us all.”
Photos of Queen Elizabeth II’s visits to Leeds
Some of our favourite pictures from Queen Elizabeth II’s visits to Leeds from down the years.
Memories from when The Queen visited Leeds
Your Leeds has welcomed Queen Elizabeth II with open arms on visits to the city down the decades.
Queen Elizabeth II dies at Balmoral
Elizabeth II was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years.
The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.
Read our full story here
Queen Elizabeth II dies at Balmoral after a lifetime of service to the nation
The Queen has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Buckingham Palace announces the death of Queen Elizabeth II
The Queen has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.