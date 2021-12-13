As the Christmas holidays creep in, there is no better time to kick back and enjoy a festive cocktail to help you unwind.

Here are three festive cocktails for you to make before the year is through - from hot toddies to martinis, there is a tasty tipple for everyone.

The Henderson Old Fashioned

A rich and robust cocktail packed with festive flavour, The Henderson replaces a simple sugar syrup with a ruby port iteration for its take on a cocktail favourite, the Old Fashioned.

Below is the recipe:

Ingredients:

50ml Angel's Envy bourbon

5ml ruby port syrup

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 dash orange bitters

Ingredients to make ruby port syrup:

50ml of ruby port wine

1/2 vanilla bean

3 oranges

10 whole cloves

500g demerara sugar

A strainer

Method to make ruby port syrup:

1. In a saucepan combine the cloves, vanilla bean and and port.

2. Peel the orange and express the oil from the peel into the port, then cut the oranges into eight pieces and add to the pot. Bring this to the boil and then simmer, uncovered before reducing by 25%.

3. Remove from the heat and strain.

4. Measure the strained port so that it is 250ml and add back to the pot with 130g sugar.

5. Dissolve the sugar and a low-medium heat.

6. Remove from heat and cool.

Method for the cocktail:

1. Combine ingredients and add to a glass.

2. Garnish with an orange twist.

Golden Hot Toddy

Quick and easy to make from home, the honeyed sweet spice and nutmeg tones make it ideal for a Christmas treat.

Below is the recipe:

Ingredients:

50ml Aberfeldy

15ml local honey syrup

20ml lemon juice

Spice mix

Hot water, to top

Cinnamon stick and lemon wheel for garnish

Method:

1. Combine Aberfeldy, honey, hot water lemon juice and spices in a heat proof toddy glass or mug and stir gently.

2. Garnish with the cinnamon and lemon.

3. To make the honey syrup: combine equal parts honey and water and stir until combined.

4. To make the spice mix: combine 1/2 cinnamon stick, 1tbsp nutmeg, 6 cloves, a lemon wheel, 1 star anise and 1/2 vanilla pod.

Vermouth Martini

Crafted with aged white wines and around 20 herbs and spices, Noilly Prat original dry has subtle floral notes with hints of chamomile which makes it perfect for relaxing over the holidays.

Below is the recipe:

Ingredients:

50ml Noilly Prat original dry

50ml Bombay Sapphire gin or Grey Goose vodka

Lemon twist

Method:

1. In a mixing glass, pour the ingredients over a cube of ice and let it cool.

2. Strain into a frozen martini glass and garnish with lemon zest or an olive.