Christmas arson attack on car in Castleford

Police are investigating reports of an arson attack on a car in Castleford over Christmas.

it happened overnight between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on Hugh Street where the windows to a black Volkswagen Passat were broken and then the vehicle was set on fire.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances said a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with any information or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170600868 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.